10 Bollywood star kids and their gorgeous tattoos

Janhvi Kapoor got her late mother's message inked on her arm

Khushi Kapoor has many tattoos on her arm and they're all super cute and aesthetic

Arjun Kapoor dedicated 'A and a spade' tattoo to his sister Anshula

Alaya looks hot in her wings tattoo on her back. She also has two more tattoos on her arm.

The sibling duo Anshula and Khushi Kapoor got a puzzle tattoo together and it is beyond adorable.

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah also has quite a knack for tattoos.

Sooraj Pancholi got his name inked when he was just 14 years old

Athiya Shetty can be seen flaunting a beautiful wings tattoo on her wrist.

Shraddha got herself a tiny little star tattoo behind her ear celebrating her six close friends.

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna is a tattoo enthusiast and thus, get herself inked pretty frequently.

