10 Budget-Friendly Camping Spots In National Parks

Pratidin Bureau

Acadia National Park, Maine

Acadia National Park offers a variety of campgrounds, including some with sites for as low as $20 per night.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park, North Carolina and Tennessee

With rates as low as $12 per night, Great Smoky Mountains National Park is another excellent option for budget-minded campers.

Shenandoah National Park, Virginia

Shenandoah National Park offers a variety of campgrounds, including some with tent sites for as low as $15 per night.

Big Bend National Park, Texas

Big Bend National Park is a vast and remote park with several campgrounds that charge less than $25 per night.

Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado

Rocky Mountain National Park offers a variety of campgrounds, with some sites for as low as $20 per night.

Badlands National Park, South Dakota

Badlands National Park is a unique park with otherworldly scenery, including pinnacles, spires, and canyons.

Canyonlands National Park, Utah

Canyonlands National Park is another unique park with stunning scenery, including canyons, mesas, and buttes.

Theodore Roosevelt National Park, North Dakota

Theodore Roosevelt National Park is a lesser-known park with a rich history and diverse landscape.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, California

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks are home to some of the world's largest trees, including the General Sherman Tree.

Guadalupe Mountains National Park, Texas

Guadalupe Mountains National Park is another lesser-known park with stunning scenery, including the Guadalupe Mountains and the world's largest spring.

