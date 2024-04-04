10 Budget-Friendly Camping Spots In National Parks

Pratidin Bureau
Acadia National Park offers a variety of campgrounds, including some with sites for as low as $20 per night.
With rates as low as $12 per night, Great Smoky Mountains National Park is another excellent option for budget-minded campers.
Shenandoah National Park offers a variety of campgrounds, including some with tent sites for as low as $15 per night.
Big Bend National Park is a vast and remote park with several campgrounds that charge less than $25 per night.
Rocky Mountain National Park offers a variety of campgrounds, with some sites for as low as $20 per night.
Badlands National Park is a unique park with otherworldly scenery, including pinnacles, spires, and canyons.
Canyonlands National Park is another unique park with stunning scenery, including canyons, mesas, and buttes.
Theodore Roosevelt National Park is a lesser-known park with a rich history and diverse landscape.
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks are home to some of the world's largest trees, including the General Sherman Tree.
Guadalupe Mountains National Park is another lesser-known park with stunning scenery, including the Guadalupe Mountains and the world's largest spring.