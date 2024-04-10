10 Captivating Art Galleries To Explore

Pratidin Bureau
Home to Mona Lisa and countless other masterpieces, the Louvre is a must-visit for any art lover.
The Met boasts a collection spanning over 5,000 years of world culture, from Egyptian antiquities to modern art.
Nestled within Vatican City, these museums house an immense collection of art and historical pieces amassed by the Roman Catholic Church over centuries.
The Prado is Spain's national museum of Spanish art, housing works by Francisco Goya, Diego Velázquez, and El Greco.
The National Gallery collection includes Western European paintings from the 13th to the 19th centuries.
The Uffizi Gallery is a prominent art museum located adjacent to Piazza della Signoria in Florence, Italy.
The State Hermitage Museum is one of the largest and oldest museums in the world, with a collection that spans all cultures and historical periods.
MoMA is dedicated to the international collection and study of modern and contemporary art.
Tate Modern houses a vast collection of modern and contemporary art.
The Centre Pompidou is a museum of modern and contemporary art located in Paris, France.