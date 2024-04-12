10 Captivating Music Festivals Celebrating Various Genres

Pratidin Bureau

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival (Indio, California, USA)

This iconic festival in the Coachella Valley desert is a haven for music lovers, attracting A-list headliners and showcasing various genres, including indie, rock, pop, and electronic dance music.

Glastonbury Festival (Pilton, Somerset, England)

A legendary festival known for its eclectic mix of music, spanning rock, pop, folk, electronic, and world music.

New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival (New Orleans, Louisiana, USA)

This festival is a celebration of the rich musical and cultural heritage of New Orleans, featuring jazz, gospel, blues, zydeco, and other Louisiana music styles.

Primavera Sound (Barcelona, Spain)

A European festival known for its diverse lineup featuring a mix of indie, rock, electronic, and pop music.

Rock in Rio (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

One of the largest music festivals in the world, Rock in Rio features a variety of genres, including rock, pop, indie, and electronic music.

Sziget Festival (Budapest, Hungary)

This massive European festival features a wide range of musical genres, from rock and pop to electronic dance music and world music.

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival (Manchester, Tennessee, USA)

A four-day extravaganza that celebrates a mix of genres, including rock, indie, electronic dance music, Americana, and even comedy acts.

Lollapalooza (Grant Park, Chicago, USA)

This long-running festival has become a global brand, with editions taking place in cities around the world.

Austin City Limits Music Festival (Austin, Texas, USA)

This two-weekend festival is a major event in the Texas music scene, showcasing a variety of genres, including rock, country, blues, and Americana.

Fuji Rock Festival (Naeba Ski Resort, Niigata Prefecture, Japan)

Nestled in the beautiful Japanese mountains, Fuji Rock is a unique festival that features a mix of Japanese and international artists, spanning rock, pop, electronic, and folk music

