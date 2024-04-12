10 Captivating Music Festivals Celebrating Various Genres

Pratidin Bureau
This iconic festival in the Coachella Valley desert is a haven for music lovers, attracting A-list headliners and showcasing various genres, including indie, rock, pop, and electronic dance music.
A legendary festival known for its eclectic mix of music, spanning rock, pop, folk, electronic, and world music.
This festival is a celebration of the rich musical and cultural heritage of New Orleans, featuring jazz, gospel, blues, zydeco, and other Louisiana music styles.
A European festival known for its diverse lineup featuring a mix of indie, rock, electronic, and pop music.
One of the largest music festivals in the world, Rock in Rio features a variety of genres, including rock, pop, indie, and electronic music.
This massive European festival features a wide range of musical genres, from rock and pop to electronic dance music and world music.
A four-day extravaganza that celebrates a mix of genres, including rock, indie, electronic dance music, Americana, and even comedy acts.
This long-running festival has become a global brand, with editions taking place in cities around the world.
This two-weekend festival is a major event in the Texas music scene, showcasing a variety of genres, including rock, country, blues, and Americana.
Nestled in the beautiful Japanese mountains, Fuji Rock is a unique festival that features a mix of Japanese and international artists, spanning rock, pop, electronic, and folk music