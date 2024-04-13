10 Charming Coastal Towns For A Relaxing Getaway

Pratidin Bureau
This historic island town offers a quintessential New England experience, with cobblestone streets, charming shops, and beautiful beaches.
This artistic enclave is known for its stunning scenery, world-class golf courses, and charming storybook cottages.
This cliffside village is famous for its whitewashed houses, blue-domed churches, and breathtaking views of the Aegean Sea.
This string of five villages along the Italian Riviera is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, known for its colorful houses, terraced vineyards, and dramatic coastline.
This picturesque town is built vertically into a cliffside, offering stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea.
This charming seaside town is known for its beautiful beaches, art galleries, and traditional Cornish pubs.
This lush green town is located on the north shore of Kauai, and is known for its stunning scenery, world-class surfing, and laid-back atmosphere.
This historic French settlement is located on the Banks Peninsula, and is known for its French colonial architecture, dolphin-watching tours, and delicious seafood.
This bohemian beach town is a popular spot for surfers, yogis, and nature lovers.
This UNESCO World Heritage Site is a beautiful town located on the Thu Bon River, known for its well-preserved Old Town, colorful lanterns, and delicious Vietnamese cuisine.