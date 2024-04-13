10 Charming Coastal Towns For A Relaxing Getaway

Pratidin Bureau

Nantucket, Massachusetts, USA

This historic island town offers a quintessential New England experience, with cobblestone streets, charming shops, and beautiful beaches.

Charming Coastal Towns | Image: Google

Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, USA

This artistic enclave is known for its stunning scenery, world-class golf courses, and charming storybook cottages.

Charming Coastal Towns | Image: Google

Oia, Santorini, Greece

This cliffside village is famous for its whitewashed houses, blue-domed churches, and breathtaking views of the Aegean Sea.

Charming Coastal Towns | Image: Google

Cinque Terre, Italy

This string of five villages along the Italian Riviera is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, known for its colorful houses, terraced vineyards, and dramatic coastline.

Charming Coastal Towns | Image: Google

Positano, Amalfi Coast, Italy

This picturesque town is built vertically into a cliffside, offering stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea.

Charming Coastal Towns | Image: Google

St. Ives, Cornwall, England

This charming seaside town is known for its beautiful beaches, art galleries, and traditional Cornish pubs.

Charming Coastal Towns | Image: Google

Hanalei, Kauai, Hawaii, USA

This lush green town is located on the north shore of Kauai, and is known for its stunning scenery, world-class surfing, and laid-back atmosphere.

Charming Coastal Towns | Image: Google

Akaroa, New Zealand

This historic French settlement is located on the Banks Peninsula, and is known for its French colonial architecture, dolphin-watching tours, and delicious seafood.

Charming Coastal Towns | Image: Google

Byron Bay, Australia

This bohemian beach town is a popular spot for surfers, yogis, and nature lovers.

Charming Coastal Towns | Image: Google

Hoi An, Vietnam

This UNESCO World Heritage Site is a beautiful town located on the Thu Bon River, known for its well-preserved Old Town, colorful lanterns, and delicious Vietnamese cuisine.

Charming Coastal Towns | Image: Google