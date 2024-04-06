10 Charming Small Towns To Visit In New England

Pratidin Bureau

Woodstock

Vermont A haven for history buffs, Woodstock boasts well-preserved colonial and Victorian architecture.

Charming Small Towns | Image: Google

Williamstown

Massachusetts An arts and culture hub, Williamstown is home to the prestigious Williams College and the Clark Art Institute, which houses an impressive collection of European and American paintings.

Charming Small Towns | Image: Google

Ogunquit

Maine A haven for beach lovers, Ogunquit offers a scenic coastline with soft sand beaches.

Charming Small Towns | Image: Google

Conway

New Hampshire A gateway to the White Mountains, Conway is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts.

Charming Small Towns | Image: Google

Provincetown

Massachusetts Located at the tip of Cape Cod, Provincetown is a vibrant art colony known for its creative spirit.

Charming Small Towns | Image: Google

Kennebunkport

Maine A seaside village with a charming harbor, Kennebunkport is known for its picturesque streets lined with historic brick buildings.

Charming Small Towns | Image: Google

Mystic

Connecticut A maritime enthusiast's paradise, Mystic is home to the world-renowned Mystic Seaport, a living history museum that features historic ships and recreated village life.

Charming Small Towns | Image: Google

Nantucket

Massachusetts A car-free island off the coast of Cape Cod, Nantucket offers a luxurious escape.

Charming Small Towns | Image: Google

Manchester

Vermont A popular year-round destination, Manchester offers a variety of activities for all interests.

Charming Small Towns | Image: Google

Bar Harbor

Maine A gateway to Acadia National Park, Bar Harbor is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts.

Charming Small Towns | Image: Google