10 Charming Small Towns To Visit In New England

Pratidin Bureau
Vermont A haven for history buffs, Woodstock boasts well-preserved colonial and Victorian architecture.
Massachusetts An arts and culture hub, Williamstown is home to the prestigious Williams College and the Clark Art Institute, which houses an impressive collection of European and American paintings.
Maine A haven for beach lovers, Ogunquit offers a scenic coastline with soft sand beaches.
New Hampshire A gateway to the White Mountains, Conway is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts.
Massachusetts Located at the tip of Cape Cod, Provincetown is a vibrant art colony known for its creative spirit.
Maine A seaside village with a charming harbor, Kennebunkport is known for its picturesque streets lined with historic brick buildings.
Connecticut A maritime enthusiast's paradise, Mystic is home to the world-renowned Mystic Seaport, a living history museum that features historic ships and recreated village life.
Massachusetts A car-free island off the coast of Cape Cod, Nantucket offers a luxurious escape.
Vermont A popular year-round destination, Manchester offers a variety of activities for all interests.
Maine A gateway to Acadia National Park, Bar Harbor is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts.