10 Charming Vineyards for Wine Tasting

Pratidin Bureau

Domaine Sigalas, Santorini, Greece

Embrace the dramatic beauty of Santorini while sipping on local Assyrtiko wine at Domaine Sigalas.

Charming Vineyards | Image: Google

Bodega Catena Zapata, Mendoza, Argentina

Experience the legacy of Catena Zapata, a family winery credited with putting Argentinian Malbec on the map.

Charming Vineyards | Image: Google

Château Montelena, Napa Valley, California, USA

Step back in time at Château Montelena, a historic winery with a Gothic-style castle and charming atmosphere.

Charming Vineyards | Image: Google

Lavaux Vineyards, Switzerland

Admire the UNESCO World Heritage-listed beauty of the Lavaux Vineyards.

Charming Vineyards | Image: Google

Mission Hill Winery, Okanagan Valley, Canada

Be mesmerized by the panoramic vistas from Mission Hill Winery in Canada's Okanagan Valley.

Charming Vineyards | Image: Google

Quinta do Noval, Douro Valley, Portugal

Journey through the steep slopes of the Douro Valley and discover Quinta do Noval, a historic producer of Port wine.

Charming Vineyards | Image: Google

Cloudy Bay Vineyards, Marlborough, New Zealand

Embark on a scenic journey to Cloudy Bay Vineyards in New Zealand's Marlborough region, renowned for its Sauvignon Blanc wines.

Charming Vineyards | Image: Google

Tokaj Maczik Winery, Tokaj, Hungary

Discover the sweet wines of Hungary at Tokaj Maczik Winery, located in the Tokaj wine region.

Charming Vineyards | Image: Google

Rustenberg Wines, Stellenbosch, South Africa

Immerse yourself in the beauty of Stellenbosch at Rustenberg Wines, a winery with a rich history dating back to the 17th century. 

Charming Vineyards | Image: Google

Yalumba Winery, Barossa Valley, Australia

Explore the heart of Australia's Barossa Valley at Yalumba Winery, a family-owned winery established in 1849. 

Charming Vineyards | Image: Google