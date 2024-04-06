10 Cocktail Bars Offering Creative Takes On Classic Drinks

Pratidin Bureau

The Dead Rabbit Grocery and Groceries (New York City)

This award-winning bar is known for its extensive selection of Irish whiskeys and its creative cocktails.

Cocktail Bars | Image: Google

Dante (New York City)

This Greenwich Village bar is a great spot for classic cocktails with a twist.

Cocktail Bars | Image: Google

The Aviary (Chicago)

This Michelin-starred bar is known for its innovative cocktails and its theatrical presentations.

Cocktail Bars | Image: Google

Bar Maison (San Francisco)

This bar is a great spot for French-inspired cocktails.

Cocktail Bars | Image: Google

The Violet Hour (Chicago)

This speakeasy-style bar is known for its classic cocktails and its intimate atmosphere.

Cocktail Bars | Image: Google

Canon (Seattle)

This bar is a great spot for whiskey cocktails.

Cocktail Bars | Image: Google

Attaboy NYC (New York City)

This bar is a great spot for no-frills cocktails.

Cocktail Bars | Image: Google

The Clover Club (Brooklyn)

This bar is a great spot for pre-dinner cocktails.

Cocktail Bars | Image: Google

Employees Only (New York City)

This bar is a great spot for post-work cocktails.

Cocktail Bars | Image: Google

Bar Standard (Los Angeles)

This bar is a great spot for people-watching.

Cocktail Bars | Image: Google