10 Cocktail Bars Offering Creative Takes On Classic Drinks

Pratidin Bureau
This award-winning bar is known for its extensive selection of Irish whiskeys and its creative cocktails.
This Greenwich Village bar is a great spot for classic cocktails with a twist.
This Michelin-starred bar is known for its innovative cocktails and its theatrical presentations.
This bar is a great spot for French-inspired cocktails.
This speakeasy-style bar is known for its classic cocktails and its intimate atmosphere.
This bar is a great spot for whiskey cocktails.
This bar is a great spot for no-frills cocktails.
This bar is a great spot for pre-dinner cocktails.
This bar is a great spot for post-work cocktails.
This bar is a great spot for people-watching.