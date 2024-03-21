10 countries that changed their names

Pratidin Bureau

1. Persia to Iran (1935)

In 1935, Reza Shah Pahlavi, the Shah of Iran, asked the international community to refer to his country as Iran, its historical name. Persia is still a commonly used term, particularly for its rich cultural heritage.

Iran | Image: Google

2. Irish Free State to Ireland (1937)

After gaining independence from the United Kingdom in 1922, the country was initially called the Irish Free State. The name Ireland was adopted in 1937 with the adoption of a new constitution.

Ireland | Image: Google

3. Siam to Thailand (1939)

In 1939, the Siamese government changed the name of the country to Thailand, which means "land of the free" Siam is still occasionally used in literature and historical contexts.

Thailand | Image: Google

4. Ceylon to Sri Lanka (1972)

Following Sri Lanka gaining independence from Britain in 1948, the country continued to be called Ceylon for some time. In 1972, Sri Lanka, the Sinhalese name for the island nation, was officially adopted.

Sri Lanka | Image: Google

5. Cape Verde to Republic of Cabo Verde (1975)

After gaining independence from Portugal in 1975, the island nation changed its name from Cape Verde to Republic of Cabo Verde, the Portuguese name for the country.

Republic of Cabo Verde | Image: Google

6. Upper Volta to Burkina Faso (1984)

In 1984, Upper Volta, a former French colony, changed its name to Burkina Faso. "Burkina" means "people of uprightness" and "Faso" means "fatherland" in local languages.

Burkina Faso | Image: Google

7. Union of Burma to Myanmar (1989)

The military junta ruling Burma in 1989 changed the country's name to Myanmar. The name change was part of a broader effort to consolidate their power and establish a new national identity.

Myanmar | Image: Google

8. Swaziland to eSwatini (2018)

In 2018, King Mswati III of Swaziland announced that the country would henceforth be known as eSwatini. The name eSwatini means "land of the Swazis".

eSwatini | Image: Google

9. Republic of Macedonia to North Macedonia (2019)

In 2019, Greece and the Republic of Macedonia reached a historic agreement to resolve a long-standing naming dispute. The Republic of Macedonia agreed to change its name to North Macedonia to address Greek concerns about territorial claims.

North Macedonia | Image: Google

10. Holland to Netherlands (2020)

The Netherlands has always been the official name of the country. However, the term "Holland" was often used interchangeably. In recent years, the Dutch government has encouraged the use of "Netherlands" to promote a more unified national image.

Netherlands | Image: Google