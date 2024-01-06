10 Countries with Highest Fuel Prices

Pratidin Bureau

1. Hong Kong

This densely populated Chinese territory tops the list, with gasoline averaging a staggering $2.96 per liter (around $11.23 per gallon).

Hong Kong | Image: Google

2. Monaco

The luxurious European principality comes in second, with gasoline costing an eye-watering $2.28 per liter ($8.67 per gallon).

Monaco | Image: Google

3. Iceland

This Nordic island nation faces harsh weather conditions and remote locations, pushing gasoline prices to $2.28 per liter ($8.67 per gallon).

Iceland | Image: Google

4. Central African Republic

Ravaged by conflict and political instability, the Central African Republic faces immense economic hardship, reflected in its gasoline prices of $1.99 per liter ($7.56 per gallon).

Central African Republic | Image: Google

5. Finland

This Scandinavian nation boasts a developed economy and high living standards, but also experiences some of the highest fuel prices in Europe. Gasoline in Finland costs around $1.94 per liter ($7.34 per gallon).

Finland | Image: Google

6. Barbados

This Caribbean island paradise may be known for its beaches and sunshine, but its gasoline prices are far from sunny. At $1.92 per liter ($7.27 per gallon).

Barbados | Image: Google

7. Norway

Another Nordic nation on the list, Norway grapples with high gasoline prices of $1.88 per liter ($7.10 per gallon).

Norway | Image: Google

8. Denmark

Similar to its Nordic neighbors, Denmark experiences high gasoline prices, averaging $1.87 per liter ($7.07 per gallon).

Denmark | Image: Google

9. France

This European powerhouse faces gasoline prices of $1.86 per liter ($7.04 per gallon).

France | Image: Google

10. Switzerland

Rounding out the list is Switzerland, with gasoline priced at $1.85 per liter ($7.03 per gallon).

Switzerland | Image: Google