10 Countries with Highest Fuel Prices

Pratidin Bureau
This densely populated Chinese territory tops the list, with gasoline averaging a staggering $2.96 per liter (around $11.23 per gallon).
The luxurious European principality comes in second, with gasoline costing an eye-watering $2.28 per liter ($8.67 per gallon).
This Nordic island nation faces harsh weather conditions and remote locations, pushing gasoline prices to $2.28 per liter ($8.67 per gallon).
Ravaged by conflict and political instability, the Central African Republic faces immense economic hardship, reflected in its gasoline prices of $1.99 per liter ($7.56 per gallon).
This Scandinavian nation boasts a developed economy and high living standards, but also experiences some of the highest fuel prices in Europe. Gasoline in Finland costs around $1.94 per liter ($7.34 per gallon).
This Caribbean island paradise may be known for its beaches and sunshine, but its gasoline prices are far from sunny. At $1.92 per liter ($7.27 per gallon).
Another Nordic nation on the list, Norway grapples with high gasoline prices of $1.88 per liter ($7.10 per gallon).
Similar to its Nordic neighbors, Denmark experiences high gasoline prices, averaging $1.87 per liter ($7.07 per gallon).
This European powerhouse faces gasoline prices of $1.86 per liter ($7.04 per gallon).
Rounding out the list is Switzerland, with gasoline priced at $1.85 per liter ($7.03 per gallon).