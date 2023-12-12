10 Countries with the Highest Life Expectancy

Pratidin Bureau
This tiny city-state boasts the highest life expectancy in the world, likely due to its high wealth levels, excellent healthcare system, and beautiful Mediterranean climate.
Japan consistently ranks among the top countries for life expectancy, thanks to its healthy diet, strong social support system, and universal healthcare.
This vibrant city enjoys a high standard of living, excellent healthcare, and a long-standing cultural emphasis on family and community, contributing to its high life expectancy.
Singapore's life expectancy has been steadily rising in recent decades, thanks to its strong economy, investments in public health, and emphasis on preventive care.
This special administrative region of China benefits from its proximity to Hong Kong and shares many of the same factors that contribute to high life expectancy.
Switzerland's stunning natural environment, strong social safety net, and universal healthcare system all contribute to its long life expectancies.
Australians enjoy a healthy lifestyle, excellent access to healthcare, and a strong sense of community, all of which contribute to their high life expectancy.
This Nordic island nation enjoys high levels of social equality, clean air and water, and a strong emphasis on education and healthcare, all of which contribute to its high life expectancy.
Spain's Mediterranean diet, strong social connections, and focus on preventive healthcare contribute to its high life expectancy.
Italians enjoy a long-standing tradition of healthy eating, strong family ties, and access to a high-quality healthcare system, all of which contribute to their high life expectancy.