10 Creative Ways To Decorate Your Home This Diwali

Rangoli is a traditional Indian art form that is often created during Diwali
String lights are a popular way to decorate for Diwali, both indoors and outdoors
Paper lanterns are another popular Diwali decoration
Diyas (oil lamps) are a traditional Diwali decoration
Flowers are a beautiful and fragrant way to decorate your home for Diwali
Torans and bandhanwars are decorative door hangings that are often used during Diwali
Candle centerpieces are a beautiful and elegant way to decorate your dining table for Diwali
Diwali wall hangings and artwork can add a festive touch to your home décor
The pooja unit is a sacred space in the home where Hindus worship their deities