10 Creative Ways To Decorate Your Home This Diwali

Pratidin Time

Rangoli is a traditional Indian art form that is often created during Diwali

String lights are a popular way to decorate for Diwali, both indoors and outdoors

Paper lanterns are another popular Diwali decoration

Diyas (oil lamps) are a traditional Diwali decoration

Flowers are a beautiful and fragrant way to decorate your home for Diwali

Torans and bandhanwars are decorative door hangings that are often used during Diwali

Candle centerpieces are a beautiful and elegant way to decorate your dining table for Diwali

Diwali wall hangings and artwork can add a festive touch to your home décor

The pooja unit is a sacred space in the home where Hindus worship their deities