10 Cultural Experiences to Have in Hawaii

Pratidin Bureau

Learn about the history of surfing

Surfing originated in Polynesia, and Hawaii is considered the birthplace of modern surfing.

Cultural Experiences | Image: Google

Attend a luau

Luaus are traditional Hawaiian feasts that feature food, music, and dance.

Cultural Experiences | Image: Google

Take a hula lesson

Hula is a beautiful and expressive dance form that tells stories about Hawaiian history, culture, and religion.

Cultural Experiences | Image: Google

Visit a cultural center

There are many cultural centers throughout Hawaii that offer visitors a chance to learn about the history and traditions of the native Hawaiian people.

Cultural Experiences | Image: Google

See a traditional Hawaiian canoe race

Canoe racing, or wa'a racing, is a popular sport in Hawaii with a long history.

Cultural Experiences | Image: Google

Learn a few Hawaiian words

Aloha is the most famous Hawaiian word, but there are many others that you can learn.

Cultural Experiences | Image: Google

Support local businesses

When you're shopping in Hawaii, be sure to support local businesses.

Cultural Experiences | Image: Google

Eat like a local

Hawaiian cuisine is a delicious blend of Polynesian, Asian, and American influences.

Cultural Experiences | Image: Google

Hike to a sacred place

There are many sacred places in Hawaii, such as temples and waterfalls.

Cultural Experiences | Image: Google

Attend a cultural festival

There are many cultural festivals held throughout the year in Hawaii.

Cultural Experiences | Image: Google