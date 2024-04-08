10 Cultural Experiences to Have in Hawaii

Pratidin Bureau
Surfing originated in Polynesia, and Hawaii is considered the birthplace of modern surfing.
Luaus are traditional Hawaiian feasts that feature food, music, and dance.
Hula is a beautiful and expressive dance form that tells stories about Hawaiian history, culture, and religion.
There are many cultural centers throughout Hawaii that offer visitors a chance to learn about the history and traditions of the native Hawaiian people.
Canoe racing, or wa'a racing, is a popular sport in Hawaii with a long history.
Aloha is the most famous Hawaiian word, but there are many others that you can learn.
When you're shopping in Hawaii, be sure to support local businesses.
Hawaiian cuisine is a delicious blend of Polynesian, Asian, and American influences.
There are many sacred places in Hawaii, such as temples and waterfalls.
There are many cultural festivals held throughout the year in Hawaii.