10 dog breeds that could kill a lion

1. Boerboel

South African mastiff known for guarding livestock from predators.

Boerboel | Image: Google

2. Kangal Shepherd

Turkish breed trained to protect flocks from wolves and bears.

Kangal Shepherd | Image: Google

3. Dogo Argentino

Powerful Argentinian hunting dog used for wild boar and puma.

Dogo Argentino | Image: Google

4. Tibetan Mastiff

Ancient breed known for its size and guarding ability.

Tibetan Mastiff | Image: Google

5. Neapolitan Mastiff

Massive Italian breed with a protective temperament.

Neapolitan Mastiff | Image: Google

6. Caucasian Shepherd Dog

Giant working breed bred for guarding property and livestock.

Caucasian Shepherd Dog | Image: Google

7. Rottweiler

Powerful German breed traditionally used for herding and guarding.

Rottweiler | Image: Google

8. South African Mastiff

Large and courageous breed used for guarding farms.

South African Mastiff | Image: Google

9. Rhodesian Ridgeback

Strong hunting dog with a history of lion hunting (in packs).

Rhodesian Ridgeback | Image: Google

10. Fila Brasileiro

Powerful Brazilian breed originally bred for hunting jaguars.

Fila Brasileiro | Image: Google