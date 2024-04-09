10 Eco-Friendly Destinations For Sustainable Travel

Pratidin Bureau

Bhutan

Bhutan has been a leader in sustainable tourism for many years.

New Zealand

New Zealand is another country that is serious about sustainable tourism.

Costa Rica

Costa Rica is a small country with a big commitment to sustainability.

Alaska

Alaska is one of the last truly wild places on Earth.

The Azores

The Azores is a group of volcanic islands in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

Slovenia

Slovenia is a small country in Central Europe that is often overlooked by tourists.

The British Virgin Islands

The British Virgin Islands is a group of islands in the Caribbean Sea.

The Netherlands

The Netherlands is a small country in Western Europe that is a leader in sustainable travel.

The Galapagos Islands

The Galapagos Islands is a group of volcanic islands in the Pacific Ocean.

Palau

Palau is an island nation in the Micronesia region of the Pacific Ocean.

