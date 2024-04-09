10 Eco-Friendly Destinations For Sustainable Travel

Pratidin Bureau
Bhutan has been a leader in sustainable tourism for many years.
New Zealand is another country that is serious about sustainable tourism.
Costa Rica is a small country with a big commitment to sustainability.
Alaska is one of the last truly wild places on Earth.
The Azores is a group of volcanic islands in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.
Slovenia is a small country in Central Europe that is often overlooked by tourists.
The British Virgin Islands is a group of islands in the Caribbean Sea.
The Netherlands is a small country in Western Europe that is a leader in sustainable travel.
The Galapagos Islands is a group of volcanic islands in the Pacific Ocean.
Palau is an island nation in the Micronesia region of the Pacific Ocean.