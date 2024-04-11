10 Enchanting Lighthouses To Visit Along The Coast

Pratidin Bureau
Situated atop a picturesque bluff along the Oregon coast, Heceta Head Lighthouse is known for its stunning panoramic views and charming keeper's house, which now operates as a bed and breakfast.
Located within Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, this historic lighthouse offers visitors stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean and Biscayne Bay.
This classic Maine lighthouse boasts dramatic ocean vistas and a rocky coastline.
Perched on a rocky point overlooking the Pacific Ocean, Point Reyes Lighthouse is a popular destination for hikers and whale watchers.
The oldest continuously operating lighthouse in the United States, St. Augustine Lighthouse offers visitors a chance to climb to the top for panoramic views of the historic city and coastline.
This iconic lighthouse is a Maine must-see, offering stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean and rocky cliffs.
This charming lighthouse stands guard at the entrance to Gloucester Harbor.
This historic lighthouse offers stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean and the Savannah River.
The tallest brick lighthouse in the United States, Cape Hatteras Lighthouse offers visitors a challenging climb to the top for stunning views of the Outer Banks.
This picturesque lighthouse sits on a rocky cliff overlooking Lake Superior.