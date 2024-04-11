10 Enchanting Lighthouses To Visit Along The Coast

Pratidin Bureau

Heceta Head Lighthouse, Oregon

Situated atop a picturesque bluff along the Oregon coast, Heceta Head Lighthouse is known for its stunning panoramic views and charming keeper's house, which now operates as a bed and breakfast.

Cape Florida Lighthouse, Key Biscayne, Florida

Located within Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, this historic lighthouse offers visitors stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean and Biscayne Bay.

Pemaquid Point Lighthouse, Bristol, Maine

This classic Maine lighthouse boasts dramatic ocean vistas and a rocky coastline. 

Point Reyes Lighthouse, California

Perched on a rocky point overlooking the Pacific Ocean, Point Reyes Lighthouse is a popular destination for hikers and whale watchers.

St. Augustine Lighthouse, St. Augustine, Florida

The oldest continuously operating lighthouse in the United States, St. Augustine Lighthouse offers visitors a chance to climb to the top for panoramic views of the historic city and coastline.

Portland Head Light, Cape Elizabeth, Maine

This iconic lighthouse is a Maine must-see, offering stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean and rocky cliffs.

Eastern Point Lighthouse, Gloucester, Massachusetts

This charming lighthouse stands guard at the entrance to Gloucester Harbor. 

Tybee Island Light Station and Museum, Tybee Island, Georgia

This historic lighthouse offers stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean and the Savannah River.

Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, Buxton, North Carolina

The tallest brick lighthouse in the United States, Cape Hatteras Lighthouse offers visitors a challenging climb to the top for stunning views of the Outer Banks.

Split Rock Lighthouse, Two Harbors, Minnesota

This picturesque lighthouse sits on a rocky cliff overlooking Lake Superior. 

