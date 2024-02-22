10 English words derived from Sanskrit

Pratidin Bureau
This word, meaning an unstoppable force, comes from the Sanskrit term "Jagannatha," which translates to "Lord of the World."
This concept of cause-and-effect, where actions have consequences, is directly derived from the Sanskrit word "karma," meaning "act" or "deed."
Often used in the context of deities taking human form, "avatar" comes from the Sanskrit "avatāra," meaning "descent."
This term for a spiritual teacher or guide has its roots in the Sanskrit "guru," meaning "heavy" or "weighty" in the sense of wisdom.
A sacred chant or phrase used in meditation and spiritual practices, "mantra" originates from the Sanskrit "mantra," meaning "instrument of thought."
This holistic practice of physical and mental disciplines comes directly from the Sanskrit "yoga," meaning "union."
These energy centers within the body are a core concept in yoga and Hinduism, derived from the Sanskrit "cakra," meaning "wheel" or "circle."
The state of ultimate peace and liberation in Buddhism is directly translated from the Sanskrit "nirvana," meaning "blowing out" or "extinction" (of suffering).
This colorful cloth worn on the head is named after the Sanskrit "bandhana," meaning "binding" or "tie."
While the term has evolved beyond its Buddhist origins, "zen" derives from the Japanese "zen," which in turn comes from the Chinese "chan," ultimately rooted in the Sanskrit "dhyāna," meaning "meditation."