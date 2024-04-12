10 evil creatures of animal kingdom

Pratidin Bureau
These tiny insects are the deadliest animals on Earth, transmitting diseases like malaria, dengue, and Zika, causing millions of deaths annually.
Their translucent bodies belie their potent venom, which can cause excruciating pain, paralysis, and even death in humans.
Known for their aggressive temperament and unpredictable charges, Cape buffaloes are responsible for more hunter deaths in Africa than any other large animal.
These apex predators are powerful swimmers with a taste for large prey, including humans who stray too close to their territory.
While majestic, polar bears are the largest land predators and can be aggressive towards humans, especially when they feel threatened.
These blood-sucking insects carry a parasite that causes Chagas disease, a potentially fatal illness affecting millions in South America.
Their bite transmits a debilitating parasitic disease affecting both humans and animals in sub-Saharan Africa.
The most venomous fish in the world, a stonefish sting can cause excruciating pain, paralysis, and even death if not treated promptly.
These massive lizards are apex predators with a venomous bite and a taste for carrion, including human corpses.
This highly venomous snake is known for its aggressive behavior and rapid strikes, making it a feared creature in Africa.