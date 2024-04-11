10 Exhilarating Skydiving Locations For Thrill-Seekers

Pratidin Bureau
Jump out of a plane over stunning scenery that includes snow-capped mountains, crystal-clear lakes, and glaciers.
Witness the majestic peaks of the Swiss Alps, Jungfrau and Matterhorn, as you freefall through the air.
Skydive over the futuristic cityscape of Dubai, with the iconic Burj Khalifa towering in the distance.
Enjoy a tandem skydive and land right on the beautiful North Wollongong Beach.
Experience the beauty of Hawaii from above, with views of lush rainforests, waterfalls, and the Pacific Ocean.
For the ultimate adrenaline rush, try skydiving from near the summit of Mount Everest, the highest mountain in the world.
Jump out of a plane over the turquoise waters of the Florida Keys and witness the colourful coral reefs from above.
This skydiving site boasts a climate suitable for skydiving year-round and offers stunning views of the Texas Hill Country.
Skydive over lush landscapes, pristine beaches, and turquoise waters.
Skydive over the world's largest coral reef system and witness its beauty from a unique perspective.