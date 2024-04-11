10 Exhilarating Skydiving Locations For Thrill-Seekers

Pratidin Bureau

Queenstown, New Zealand

Jump out of a plane over stunning scenery that includes snow-capped mountains, crystal-clear lakes, and glaciers.

Skydiving Locations | Image: Google

Interlaken, Switzerland

Witness the majestic peaks of the Swiss Alps, Jungfrau and Matterhorn, as you freefall through the air.

Skydiving Locations | Image: Google

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Skydive over the futuristic cityscape of Dubai, with the iconic Burj Khalifa towering in the distance.

Skydiving Locations | Image: Google

North Wollongong Beach, Australia

Enjoy a tandem skydive and land right on the beautiful North Wollongong Beach.

Skydiving Locations | Image: Google

Kauai, Hawaii, USA

Experience the beauty of Hawaii from above, with views of lush rainforests, waterfalls, and the Pacific Ocean.

Skydiving Locations | Image: Google

Nepal (Everest Skydive)

For the ultimate adrenaline rush, try skydiving from near the summit of Mount Everest, the highest mountain in the world. 

Skydiving Locations | Image: Google

Florida Keys, USA

Jump out of a plane over the turquoise waters of the Florida Keys and witness the colourful coral reefs from above.

Skydiving Locations | Image: Google

Skydive Paraclete XP, Texas, USA

This skydiving site boasts a climate suitable for skydiving year-round and offers stunning views of the Texas Hill Country.

Skydiving Locations | Image: Google

Thailand

Skydive over lush landscapes, pristine beaches, and turquoise waters.

Skydiving Locations | Image: Google

Skydiving LocationsThe Great Barrier Reef, Australia

Skydive over the world's largest coral reef system and witness its beauty from a unique perspective.

Skydiving Locations | Image: Google