10 Exotic Wildlife Sanctuaries To Visit

Pratidin Bureau

Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

Established in 1936, Jim Corbett is India's oldest national park.

Wildlife Sanctuaries | Image: Google

Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan

Ranthambore National Park is one of the best places in India to see tigers.

Wildlife Sanctuaries | Image: Google

Kaziranga National Park, Assam

Kaziranga National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is home to the world's largest population of one-horned rhinoceroses. 

Wildlife Sanctuaries | Image: Google

Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Bandhavgarh National Park is known for its high density of tigers.

Wildlife Sanctuaries | Image: Google

Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Kanha National Park is famous for its tigers and barasingha (swamp deer). 

Wildlife Sanctuaries | Image: Google

Sundarbans National Park, West Bengal

Sundarbans National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is home to the Royal Bengal tiger. 

Wildlife Sanctuaries | Image: Google

Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, Kerala

Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary is a beautiful place to see tigers, elephants, and other wildlife.

Wildlife Sanctuaries | Image: Google

Sariska Tiger Reserve, Rajasthan

Sariska Tiger Reserve is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is home to tigers, leopards, and other wildlife.

Wildlife Sanctuaries | Image: Google

Gir National Park, Gujarat

Gir National Park is the only place in the world where Asiatic lions can be found in the wild.

Wildlife Sanctuaries | Image: Google

Pench National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Pench National Park is famous for its tigers and leopards.

Wildlife Sanctuaries | Image: Google