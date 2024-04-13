10 Exotic Wildlife Sanctuaries To Visit

Pratidin Bureau
Established in 1936, Jim Corbett is India's oldest national park.
Ranthambore National Park is one of the best places in India to see tigers.
Kaziranga National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is home to the world's largest population of one-horned rhinoceroses.
Bandhavgarh National Park is known for its high density of tigers.
Kanha National Park is famous for its tigers and barasingha (swamp deer).
Sundarbans National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is home to the Royal Bengal tiger.
Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary is a beautiful place to see tigers, elephants, and other wildlife.
Sariska Tiger Reserve is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is home to tigers, leopards, and other wildlife.
Gir National Park is the only place in the world where Asiatic lions can be found in the wild.
Pench National Park is famous for its tigers and leopards.