10 Facts About The Solar System

The solar system consists of eight planets, their moons, and various other bodies such as asteroids and comets.

The solar system is over 4.5 billion years old, and it formed from a cloud of gas and dust called a solar nebula.

The sun is at the center of the solar system and is primarily composed of hydrogen and helium.

The four inner planets (Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars) are called the terrestrial planets because they are primarily composed of rock and metal.

The four outer planets (Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune) are called the gas giants because they are primarily composed of gas.

Jupiter is the largest planet in the solar system, with a diameter of about 88,000 miles.

Venus is the hottest planet in the solar system, with surface temperatures reaching up to 864 degrees Fahrenheit.

Earth is the only known planet with liquid water on its surface, which is essential for life as we know it.

Jupiter has at least 79 moons, the largest of which is Ganymede, which is even larger than the planet Mercury.

The Kuiper belt is a region beyond Neptune where many small, icy objects such as comets and dwarf planets, including Pluto, exist.

