10 Family-Friendly Activities in Texas

Pratidin Bureau
The Alamo is a historic landmark in San Antonio that tells the story of the fight for Texas independence.
The River Walk is a lively pedestrian and boat walkway that winds its way through downtown San Antonio.
Schlitterbahn is a waterpark chain with locations in New Braunfels, Galveston, and Frisco.
Space Center Houston is a must-see for any space enthusiast.
Dude ranches offer a unique opportunity to experience the cowboy lifestyle.
Moody Gardens is a combination amusement park, aquarium, and rainforest.
South Padre Island is a barrier island with miles of sandy beaches.
The Texas Hill Country is a beautiful region with rolling hills, wineries, and small towns.
Natural Bridge Caverns is a huge underground cave system located in San Antonio.
The Dallas World Aquarium is one of the largest aquariums in the United States.