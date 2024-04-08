10 Family-Friendly Activities in Texas

Pratidin Bureau

Visit the Alamo

The Alamo is a historic landmark in San Antonio that tells the story of the fight for Texas independence.

Explore the San Antonio River Walk

The River Walk is a lively pedestrian and boat walkway that winds its way through downtown San Antonio.

Have a blast at Schlitterbahn Waterpark

Schlitterbahn is a waterpark chain with locations in New Braunfels, Galveston, and Frisco. 

Take a trip to NASA Space Center Houston

 Space Center Houston is a must-see for any space enthusiast. 

Go on a dude ranch vacation

Dude ranches offer a unique opportunity to experience the cowboy lifestyle.

Spend a day at Moody Gardens in Galveston

Moody Gardens is a combination amusement park, aquarium, and rainforest. 

Hit the beach in South Padre Island

South Padre Island is a barrier island with miles of sandy beaches.

Hike in the Texas Hill Country

The Texas Hill Country is a beautiful region with rolling hills, wineries, and small towns. 

Explore the caverns at Natural Bridge Caverns

Natural Bridge Caverns is a huge underground cave system located in San Antonio.

Visit the Dallas World Aquarium

The Dallas World Aquarium is one of the largest aquariums in the United States.

