10 Family-Friendly Attractions In Orlando, Florida

Pratidin Bureau
The undisputed king of theme parks, Disney World is a must-visit for any family trip to Orlando.
Universal Orlando is home to two amazing theme parks – Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure – as well as the Volcano Bay water park.
LEGOLAND is a paradise for LEGO lovers of all ages. With rides, shows, and attractions all built from LEGO bricks, there's something for everyone here.
SeaWorld Orlando is a marine mammal park with shows, rides, and animal encounters.
The Kennedy Space Center is a must-visit for any space enthusiast.
Gatorland is the alligator capital of the world, and it's a great place to learn about these fascinating creatures.
ICON Park is a home to various entertainment venues, including the Orlando Eye observation wheel, Madame Tussauds wax museum, SEA LIFE Aquarium Orlando, and the Arcade City game complex.
The Crayola Experience is a great place for kids to let their creativity run wild.
The Orlando Science Center is a great place to learn about science in a fun and interactive way.
Fun Spot America is a classic amusement park with rides, games, and go-karts.