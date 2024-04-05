10 Family-Friendly Attractions In Orlando, Florida

Pratidin Bureau

Walt Disney World Resort

The undisputed king of theme parks, Disney World is a must-visit for any family trip to Orlando. 

Attractions In Orlando | Image: Google

Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando is home to two amazing theme parks – Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure – as well as the Volcano Bay water park. 

LEGOLAND Florida Resort

LEGOLAND is a paradise for LEGO lovers of all ages. With rides, shows, and attractions all built from LEGO bricks, there's something for everyone here.

SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando is a marine mammal park with shows, rides, and animal encounters. 

Kennedy Space Center

The Kennedy Space Center is a must-visit for any space enthusiast. 

Gatorland

Gatorland is the alligator capital of the world, and it's a great place to learn about these fascinating creatures.

ICON Park

ICON Park is a home to various entertainment venues, including the Orlando Eye observation wheel, Madame Tussauds wax museum, SEA LIFE Aquarium Orlando, and the Arcade City game complex.

The Crayola Experience

The Crayola Experience is a great place for kids to let their creativity run wild. 

Orlando Science Center

The Orlando Science Center is a great place to learn about science in a fun and interactive way. 

Fun Spot America

Fun Spot America is a classic amusement park with rides, games, and go-karts.

