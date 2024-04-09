10 Family-Friendly Museums Across The Country

Pratidin Bureau
This sprawling complex actually consists of 19 museums and galleries, plus the National Zoological Park.
One of the world's largest and most famous museums, the Met is home to a vast collection of art spanning centuries and continents.
Another world-renowned art museum, the Art Institute of Chicago is home to an impressive collection of Impressionist and Post-Impressionist paintings, including works by Monet, Renoir, and van Gogh.
As the name suggests, this museum is designed specifically for kids.
This science museum is home to the famous space shuttle Endeavour, as well as a variety of other exhibits on space exploration, air and space travel, and the human body.
One of the Smithsonian Institution's most popular museums, the National Air and Space Museum is a must-see for any kid interested in airplanes, rockets, and space exploration.
Another Smithsonian Institution museum, the Museum of Natural History is home to a vast collection of dinosaur fossils, mummies, and other natural history specimens.
This natural history museum is home to SUE, the largest and most complete Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton ever discovered.
This Smithsonian Institution museum celebrates the cultures and history of the Native American peoples of North, Central, and South America.
This world-renowned aquarium is home to a variety of marine life from the Pacific Ocean, including sea otters, penguins, and sharks.