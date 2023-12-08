10 Famous brands you thought were indian but arent

Pratidin Bureau
This popular instant noodles brand is actually owned by Nestlé, a Swiss company.
This well-known footwear brand is actually headquartered in Switzerland, although it has a long history in India and manufactures many of its products there.
While the name sounds Indian, HUL is actually a subsidiary of the British multinational consumer goods company Unilever.
This iconic toothpaste brand is actually American, founded in New York in 1806.
Another toothpaste brand often mistaken as Indian, Pepsodent is actually owned by Unilever, a British company.
This popular soap brand is another product owned by Unilever, the British multinational consumer goods company.
While a popular drink in India, Boost is actually a subsidiary of the Swiss multinational food and beverage company Nestlé.
This well-known laundry detergent brand is actually owned by the American multinational consumer goods company Procter & Gamble.
This television network, while popular in India, is actually owned by The Walt Disney Company, an American multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate.
This brand of clove cigarettes, often mistaken as Indian due to its name, is actually Indonesian.