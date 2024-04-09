10 Famous Film Locations To Explore In Hollywood

Pratidin Bureau
This Art Deco landmark perched on a hilltop has been featured in countless films, from "Rebel Without a Cause" to "La La Land."
Home to the Oscars, the Dolby Theatre is a Hollywood landmark.
A must-see for any movie buff, the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a stretch of sidewalk embedded with stars honoring actors, musicians, directors, producers, fictional characters and more.
Another iconic venue on Hollywood Boulevard, the TCL Chinese Theatre is famous for its forecourt imprinted with the handprints, footprints and signatures of legendary celebrities.
This distinctive circular building has been a fixture on Hollywood Boulevard for over 60 years.
This historic Hollywood restaurant has been a favorite of celebrities for decades.
This popular hiking spot offers stunning views of the Hollywood sign and the city below.
This cemetery is the final resting place for many Hollywood legends, including Rudolph Valentino, Tyrone Power, and Judy Garland.
This Art Deco concert hall has been a Hollywood institution since 1931.
This classic Jewish deli has been a Hollywood staple since 1931. It's been seen in movies like "The Big Lebowski" and "Entourage."