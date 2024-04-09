10 Famous Film Locations To Explore In Hollywood

Pratidin Bureau

Griffith Observatory

This Art Deco landmark perched on a hilltop has been featured in countless films, from "Rebel Without a Cause" to "La La Land."

Dolby Theatre

Home to the Oscars, the Dolby Theatre is a Hollywood landmark.

Hollywood Walk of Fame

A must-see for any movie buff, the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a stretch of sidewalk embedded with stars honoring actors, musicians, directors, producers, fictional characters and more.

TCL Chinese Theatre

Another iconic venue on Hollywood Boulevard, the TCL Chinese Theatre is famous for its forecourt imprinted with the handprints, footprints and signatures of legendary celebrities.

Capitol Records Building

This distinctive circular building has been a fixture on Hollywood Boulevard for over 60 years.

Musso & Frank Grill

This historic Hollywood restaurant has been a favorite of celebrities for decades.

Runyon Canyon Park

This popular hiking spot offers stunning views of the Hollywood sign and the city below.

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

This cemetery is the final resting place for many Hollywood legends, including Rudolph Valentino, Tyrone Power, and Judy Garland.

The Wiltern

This Art Deco concert hall has been a Hollywood institution since 1931.

Canter's Deli

This classic Jewish deli has been a Hollywood staple since 1931. It's been seen in movies like "The Big Lebowski" and "Entourage."

