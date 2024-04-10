10 Famous Historic Homes To Tour

Pratidin Bureau

Mount Vernon (Mount Vernon, Virginia)

George Washington's Mount Vernon estate and plantation offers a glimpse into the life of the first U.S. president.

Monticello (Charlottesville, Virginia)

This was the home of Thomas Jefferson, another founding father and the third U.S. president. 

The Breakers (Newport, Rhode Island)

This opulent mansion was built for the Vanderbilt family during the Gilded Age. 

Biltmore Estate (Asheville, North Carolina)

Another grand mansion from the Gilded Age, the Biltmore Estate was built by George Washington Vanderbilt II.

Vizcaya Museum and Gardens (Miami, Florida)

This estate was built by businessman James Deering in the early 20th century. 

Hearst Castle (San Simeon, California)

This opulent mansion was built by newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst.

The Alamo (San Antonio, Texas)

The Alamo is a former Spanish mission that is now a historic landmark. 

Winchester Mystery House (San Jose, California)

This unusual mansion was built by Sarah Winchester, the widow of firearm magnate Oliver Winchester.

Edgar Allan Poe House and Museum (Baltimore, Maryland)

This house was once the home of famed author Edgar Allan Poe. 

The Old Swan House (Atlanta, Georgia)

This house is believed to have inspired Margaret Mitchell's novel Gone With the Wind.

