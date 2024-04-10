10 Famous Historic Homes To Tour

Pratidin Bureau
George Washington's Mount Vernon estate and plantation offers a glimpse into the life of the first U.S. president.
This was the home of Thomas Jefferson, another founding father and the third U.S. president.
This opulent mansion was built for the Vanderbilt family during the Gilded Age.
Another grand mansion from the Gilded Age, the Biltmore Estate was built by George Washington Vanderbilt II.
This estate was built by businessman James Deering in the early 20th century.
This opulent mansion was built by newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst.
The Alamo is a former Spanish mission that is now a historic landmark.
This unusual mansion was built by Sarah Winchester, the widow of firearm magnate Oliver Winchester.
This house was once the home of famed author Edgar Allan Poe.
This house is believed to have inspired Margaret Mitchell's novel Gone With the Wind.