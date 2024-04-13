10 Famous Movie Sets To Explore

Pratidin Bureau
Fans of the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies can step into the Shire at Hobbiton.
This studio tour takes visitors on a journey through the filmmaking magic of the Harry Potter series.
For a taste of 90s sitcom nostalgia, fans of Friends can visit the recreated Central Perk coffee shop on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood.
For a more chilling experience, horror buffs can visit the Bates Motel from Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Casablanca fans can step back in time at Rick's Cafe Americain in Fez, Morocco.
While not the exact set from the movie, fans of The Wizard of Oz can visit Munchkinland in Liberal, Kansas, which has recreated the film's vibrant yellow brick road and munchkin houses.
Star Wars fans can climb aboard the Millennium Falcon at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
Harry Potter fans can pose with a luggage trolley disappearing into a brick wall at King's Cross Station in London, which is where Platform 9 ¾ is depicted in the films.
Step back into Jurassic Park at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Though not a set built for the movie, the Taj Mahal is a sight to see and was prominently featured in the multiple Academy Award-winning film, Slumdog Millionaire.