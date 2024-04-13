10 Famous Movie Sets To Explore

Pratidin Bureau

Hobbiton in Matamata, New Zealand

Fans of the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies can step into the Shire at Hobbiton.

Famous Movie Sets | Image: Google

Hogwarts at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London for Harry Potter fans

This studio tour takes visitors on a journey through the filmmaking magic of the Harry Potter series. 

Famous Movie Sets | Image: Google

Central Perk from Friends in Burbank, California

For a taste of 90s sitcom nostalgia, fans of Friends can visit the recreated Central Perk coffee shop on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood.

Famous Movie Sets | Image: Google

The Bates Motel from Psycho in Universal Studios Hollywood

For a more chilling experience, horror buffs can visit the Bates Motel from Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Famous Movie Sets | Image: Google

Rick's Cafe Americain from Casablanca in Fez, Morocco

Casablanca fans can step back in time at Rick's Cafe Americain in Fez, Morocco.

Famous Movie Sets | Image: Google

The Emerald City from The Wizard of Oz in Munchkinland, Kansas

While not the exact set from the movie, fans of The Wizard of Oz can visit Munchkinland in Liberal, Kansas, which has recreated the film's vibrant yellow brick road and munchkin houses.

Famous Movie Sets | Image: Google

The Millennium Falcon from Star Wars at Disney's Hollywood Studios

Star Wars fans can climb aboard the Millennium Falcon at Disney's Hollywood Studios. 

Famous Movie Sets | Image: Google

Platform 9 ¾ from Harry Potter at King's Cross Station in London

Harry Potter fans can pose with a luggage trolley disappearing into a brick wall at King's Cross Station in London, which is where Platform 9 ¾ is depicted in the films.

Famous Movie Sets | Image: Google

The Jurassic Park Gate at Universal Studios Hollywood

Step back into Jurassic Park at Universal Studios Hollywood. 

Famous Movie Sets | Image: Google

The Taj Mahal from Slumdog Millionaire in Agra, India

Though not a set built for the movie, the Taj Mahal is a sight to see and was prominently featured in the multiple Academy Award-winning film, Slumdog Millionaire.

Famous Movie Sets | Image: Google