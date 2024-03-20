10 famous scientists who never received nobel prize

Pratidin Bureau
Played a crucial role in deciphering the structure of DNA with her X-ray crystallography work, but wasn't included in the Nobel Prize awarded to Watson, Crick, and Wilkins in 1962.
Discovered pulsars in 1967, but the 1974 Nobel Prize in Physics went to her supervisor, Antony Hewish.
Pioneered research on transposable genetic elements, but recognition came much later in her career.
Proposed the theory of continental drift, a foundation for plate tectonics, but it wasn't widely accepted until after his death.
Elucidated the Calvin cycle, a fundamental process in photosynthesis, but the 1961 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine went to another researcher.
The only person to win Nobel Prizes in two different scientific fields (Physics and Chemistry), but her husband Pierre Curie and collaborator Henri Becquerel were included in the 1903 Physics Prize.
Considered the "father of the computer" for his work on mechanical calculating machines, but predated the Nobel Prizes.
Known for his contributions to various fields, including anatomy, engineering, and art. The Nobel Prizes weren't established until much later.
Pioneered the study of genetics through his experiments with pea plants, but his work wasn't recognized until after his death.
A pioneer in computer science and artificial intelligence, his work on codebreaking during World War II remains classified. The Nobel Prize in Computer Science wasn't established until 1969.