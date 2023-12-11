10 Fantasy Movies for Excellent Escapism

Pratidin Bureau

1. The Lord of the Rings trilogy

This epic adventure follows Frodo Baggins on his quest to destroy the One Ring and save Middle-earth.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy | Image: Google

2. The Wizard of Oz

Dorothy's journey from sepia-toned Kansas to the vibrant Land of Oz is a timeless classic.

The Wizard of Oz | Image: Google

3. Spirited Away 

This Japanese animated masterpiece transports you to the magical spirit world. Follow Chihiro as she works in a bathhouse, confronts fantastical creatures, and discovers her inner strength.

Spirited Away | Image: Google

4. The Princess Bride

This cult classic combines humor, romance, and adventure in a heartwarming tale. Westley must overcome challenges and face the fearsome Vizzini to rescue Princess Buttercup.

The Princess Bride | Image: Google

5. Pan's Labyrinth

Enter a dark and fantastical world alongside Ofelia, a young girl escaping the horrors of the Spanish Civil War.

Pan's Labyrinth | Image: Google

6. The Shape of Water

This unique film tells the story of a mute woman who falls in love with a captured amphibian creature.

The Shape of Water | Image: Google

7. The NeverEnding Story

Join Bastian Balthazar Bux as he escapes his bullies by entering the magical world of Fantasia. Witness amazing creatures, fantastical landscapes, and the power of storytelling.

The NeverEnding Story | Image: Google

8. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

This action-packed adventure takes a modern twist on the classic board game. Get ready for thrilling challenges, hilarious moments, and a reminder of the importance of teamwork.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle | Image: Google

9. Everything Everywhere All at Once

This mind-bending film follows Evelyn Wang as she discovers the existence of parallel universes and must confront a powerful evil.

Everything Everywhere All at Once | Image: Google

10. Coraline

This stop-motion animated film takes you on a dark and unsettling journey through a seemingly perfect parallel world.

Coraline | Image: Google