10 Fantasy Movies for Excellent Escapism

Pratidin Bureau
This epic adventure follows Frodo Baggins on his quest to destroy the One Ring and save Middle-earth.
Dorothy's journey from sepia-toned Kansas to the vibrant Land of Oz is a timeless classic.
This Japanese animated masterpiece transports you to the magical spirit world. Follow Chihiro as she works in a bathhouse, confronts fantastical creatures, and discovers her inner strength.
This cult classic combines humor, romance, and adventure in a heartwarming tale. Westley must overcome challenges and face the fearsome Vizzini to rescue Princess Buttercup.
Enter a dark and fantastical world alongside Ofelia, a young girl escaping the horrors of the Spanish Civil War.
This unique film tells the story of a mute woman who falls in love with a captured amphibian creature.
Join Bastian Balthazar Bux as he escapes his bullies by entering the magical world of Fantasia. Witness amazing creatures, fantastical landscapes, and the power of storytelling.
This action-packed adventure takes a modern twist on the classic board game. Get ready for thrilling challenges, hilarious moments, and a reminder of the importance of teamwork.
This mind-bending film follows Evelyn Wang as she discovers the existence of parallel universes and must confront a powerful evil.
This stop-motion animated film takes you on a dark and unsettling journey through a seemingly perfect parallel world.