10 Fascinating Historical Landmarks in the Midwest

This UNESCO World Heritage Site is home to the largest prehistoric Native American settlement north of Mexico.
Chimney Bluffs State Park is a geologic formation located in the Sand Hills region of Nebraska.
The Field Museum is one of the largest natural history museums in the world.
Fort Mackinac is a historic military fort located on Mackinac Island, Michigan.
This park commemorates the life and achievements of George Rogers Clark, an American military leader who played a key role in the American Revolution.
Grant Wood Farm was the home of American painter Grant Wood, who is best known for his painting "American Gothic."
The Henry Ford Museum is a museum that chronicles the history of innovation in America.
The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is a must-see for any baseball fan.
The Museum of the American Farmer is a living history museum that tells the story of agriculture in America.
The St. Louis Gateway Arch is a 630-foot tall monument that was built to commemorate the westward expansion of the United States.