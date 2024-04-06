10 Fascinating Historical Landmarks in the Midwest

Pratidin Bureau

Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, Collinsville, Illinois

This UNESCO World Heritage Site is home to the largest prehistoric Native American settlement north of Mexico.

Historical Landmarks | Image: Google

Chimney Bluffs State Park, Marian, Nebraska

Chimney Bluffs State Park is a geologic formation located in the Sand Hills region of Nebraska.

Historical Landmarks | Image: Google

The Field Museum of Natural History, Chicago, Illinois

The Field Museum is one of the largest natural history museums in the world.

Historical Landmarks | Image: Google

Fort Mackinac, Mackinac Island, Michigan

Fort Mackinac is a historic military fort located on Mackinac Island, Michigan.

Historical Landmarks | Image: Google

George Rogers Clark National Historical Park, Vincennes, Indiana

This park commemorates the life and achievements of George Rogers Clark, an American military leader who played a key role in the American Revolution.

Historical Landmarks | Image: Google

Grant Wood Farm, Stone City, Iowa

Grant Wood Farm was the home of American painter Grant Wood, who is best known for his painting "American Gothic."

Historical Landmarks | Image: Google

Henry Ford Museum, Dearborn, Michigan

The Henry Ford Museum is a museum that chronicles the history of innovation in America.

Historical Landmarks | Image: Google

National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Cooperstown, New York

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is a must-see for any baseball fan.

Historical Landmarks | Image: Google

Museum of the American Farmer, Dodge County, Wisconsin

The Museum of the American Farmer is a living history museum that tells the story of agriculture in America.

Historical Landmarks | Image: Google

St. Louis Gateway Arch, St. Louis, Missouri

The St. Louis Gateway Arch is a 630-foot tall monument that was built to commemorate the westward expansion of the United States.

Historical Landmarks | Image: Google