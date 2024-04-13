10 Fascinating Historical Sites From The Civil Rights Movement

Pratidin Bureau
This church was the site of a tragic bombing in 1963 that killed four young girls.
This district includes Kelly Ingram Park, where civil rights marches were held, and the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, a museum that chronicles the history of the movement.
This church was pastored by Martin Luther King Jr. from 1954 to 1960. It was a center of activity for the Montgomery Bus Boycott.
This bridge was the site of a brutal attack on peaceful civil rights marchers in 1965.
This museum tells the story of the Freedom Rides, a series of protests in which civil rights activists rode interstate buses to challenge segregation laws.
This park was a gathering place for civil rights protesters in the 1960s. It is now a memorial to the movement.
From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration - Montgomery, Alabama: This museum explores the history of racial injustice in the United States, from slavery to mass incarceration.
This park includes Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthplace, Ebenezer Baptist Church, where he was co-pastor, and the King Center, which houses his papers and archives.
This museum is located at the motel where Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968.
This museum honors Rosa Parks, the woman who sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott by refusing to give up her seat on a bus to a white man.