10 Fascinating Historical Sites From The Civil Rights Movement

Pratidin Bureau

16th Street Baptist Church - Birmingham, Alabama

This church was the site of a tragic bombing in 1963 that killed four young girls. 

Birmingham Civil Rights District - Birmingham, Alabama

This district includes Kelly Ingram Park, where civil rights marches were held, and the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, a museum that chronicles the history of the movement.

Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church - Montgomery, Alabama

This church was pastored by Martin Luther King Jr. from 1954 to 1960. It was a center of activity for the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

Edmund Pettus Bridge - Selma, Alabama

This bridge was the site of a brutal attack on peaceful civil rights marchers in 1965.

Freedom Rides Museum - Montgomery, Alabama

This museum tells the story of the Freedom Rides, a series of protests in which civil rights activists rode interstate buses to challenge segregation laws.

Kelly Ingram Park - Birmingham, Alabama

This park was a gathering place for civil rights protesters in the 1960s. It is now a memorial to the movement.

Legacy Museum

From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration - Montgomery, Alabama: This museum explores the history of racial injustice in the United States, from slavery to mass incarceration.

Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park - Atlanta, Georgia

This park includes Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthplace, Ebenezer Baptist Church, where he was co-pastor, and the King Center, which houses his papers and archives.

National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel - Memphis, Tennessee

This museum is located at the motel where Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968. 

Rosa Parks Museum - Montgomery, Alabama

This museum honors Rosa Parks, the woman who sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott by refusing to give up her seat on a bus to a white man.

