10 Fascinating Space And Science Center To Explore

Pratidin Bureau

Adler Planetarium (Chicago, Illinois, USA)

The oldest planetarium in the United States, Adler offers a variety of educational exhibits and sky shows.

California Academy of Sciences (San Francisco, California, USA)

This science museum, aquarium, and planetarium all rolled into one is a must-see for any visitor to San Francisco.

Griffith Observatory (Los Angeles, California, USA)

Perched atop a hill in Los Angeles, Griffith Observatory offers stunning views of the city and the Hollywood sign, and houses a planetarium.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex (Florida, USA)

This is the iconic launch site for NASA's space missions, and visitors can tour the facilities, see rockets and spacecraft up close, and even experience a simulated launch.

Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago (Illinois, USA)

This massive museum offers a variety of exhibits on science, technology, and history.

National Air and Space Museum (Washington, D.C., USA)

This Smithsonian Institution museum is the largest aerospace museum in the world.

The Exploratorium (San Francisco, California, USA)

This hands-on science museum is a great place for kids (and adults!) to learn about science through experimentation.

Pima Air & Space Museum (Tucson, Arizona, USA)

This museum is home to one of the largest collections of historic aircraft in the world.

Science Museum (London, England)

Explore the vast collection of exhibits that take you on a journey through human discovery in science, medicine, engineering, space exploration and more.

Space Museum Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center (Chantilly, Virginia, USA)

This annex of the National Air and Space Museum on the Washington Mall showcases a massive collection of aviation and spacecraft including the space shuttle Discovery.

