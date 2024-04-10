10 Festivals Celebrating Food And Drink

Pratidin Bureau

Taste of London (London, England)

This massive festival features over 400 exhibitors showcasing a wide variety of cuisines from around the world. 

La Tomatina (Buñol, Spain)

This world-famous festival is a giant tomato fight that takes place every year in August. 

Oktoberfest (Munich, Germany)

This iconic festival is all about beer, food, and fun.

Pahiyas Festival (Lucban, Philippines)

This festival celebrates bountiful harvest and features colorful decorations made from agricultural products.

Napoli Pizza Village Festival (Naples, Italy)

This festival is a paradise for pizza lovers. 

The Dragon Boat Festival (Hong Kong, China)

This traditional Chinese festival commemorates the poet Qu Yuan. 

Salón del Chocolate (Guayaquil, Ecuador)

This festival is a dream come true for chocolate lovers. 

Phuket Vegetarian Festival (Phuket, Thailand)

This nine-day festival is a celebration of Chinese Taoism.

Tokya Ramen Festa (Tokyo, Japan)

Ramen is one of Japan's most popular foods, and this festival is a celebration of all things ramen.

Melbourne Food and Wine Festival (Melbourne, Australia)

This world-renowned festival is a celebration of Australian food and wine. 

