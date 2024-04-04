10 Free Things To Do In New York City

Pratidin Bureau
This public park built on a historic freight rail line elevated above the streets on Manhattan's West Side is a lovely place to stroll, enjoy the city views, and see public art installations.
Enjoy a scenic 25-minute ride on the Staten Island Ferry, offering incredible views of the Statue of Liberty and the Manhattan skyline, all for free.
This iconic park is a must-visit in NYC. You can spend hours wandering its walking paths, visiting gardens, or renting a rowboat on the lake.
This pedestrian walkway is a great way to experience the beauty of the Brooklyn Bridge and enjoy stunning views of the city.
The Met offers free admission on Fridays from 6-9 pm, while many other museums in NYC have similar free admission days or hours.
During the summer months, many parks in NYC host free outdoor movie screenings.
This bustling intersection is a great place to soak up the energy of the city and see all sorts of interesting characters.
Fifth Avenue is home to some of the most luxurious stores in the world.
Many churches and public spaces in NYC host free concerts and performances throughout the year.
Each neighborhood in NYC has its own unique character.