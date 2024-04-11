10 Hauntingly Beautiful Ghost Towns To Explore

Pratidin Bureau
A quintessential Wild West ghost town, Bodie boomed during the gold rush of the 1850s and 1870s.
This desert ghost town was once a booming diamond mining settlement.
Located near Wrangell-St. Elias National Park, Kennecott was a copper mining town that thrived in the early 20th century.
This silver mining town in Mexico was abandoned in the early 1900s.
This medieval town in southern Italy was gradually abandoned due to natural disasters and landslides.
This abandoned village was once a multicultural community of Greeks and Turks.
The Chernobyl disaster of 1986 turned this once-thriving city into a ghost town.
An underground mine fire has been burning in Centralia since 1962, causing the town to be slowly abandoned.
Once a prosperous mining town, Gaudalupe Hidalgo was abandoned in the early 20th century.
This former industrial center was hit hard by deindustrialization in the latter half of the 20th century.