10 Hauntingly Beautiful Ghost Towns To Explore

Pratidin Bureau

Bodie, California, USA

A quintessential Wild West ghost town, Bodie boomed during the gold rush of the 1850s and 1870s.

Kolmanskop, Namibia

This desert ghost town was once a booming diamond mining settlement.

Kennecott, Alaska, USA

Located near Wrangell-St. Elias National Park, Kennecott was a copper mining town that thrived in the early 20th century.

Cahakron, Sonora, Mexico

This silver mining town in Mexico was abandoned in the early 1900s.

Craco, Italy

This medieval town in southern Italy was gradually abandoned due to natural disasters and landslides.

Kayaköy, Turkey

This abandoned village was once a multicultural community of Greeks and Turks.

Pripyat, Ukraine

The Chernobyl disaster of 1986 turned this once-thriving city into a ghost town.

Centralia, Pennsylvania, USA

An underground mine fire has been burning in Centralia since 1962, causing the town to be slowly abandoned.

Gaudalupe Hidalgo, Mexico

Once a prosperous mining town, Gaudalupe Hidalgo was abandoned in the early 20th century.

Mansfield, Ohio, USA

This former industrial center was hit hard by deindustrialization in the latter half of the 20th century.

