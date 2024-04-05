10 Hidden Gems In New York City

Pratidin Bureau
Located in Fort Tryon Park, this museum branch of the Metropolitan Museum of Art features a collection of medieval art and architecture set within beautiful gardens.
Step back in time and learn about the lives of immigrants who lived in New York City's Lower East Side tenements in the 19th and early 20th centuries.
Housed in the Gilded Age mansion of Henry Clay Frick, this museum features a collection of European art from the 14th to the 19th centuries.
This museum and library houses a collection of manuscripts, printed books, drawings, prints, and musical scores from around the world.
Take a scenic ride on the tram to Roosevelt Island for stunning views of the Manhattan skyline.
Established in 1667, this historic cemetery is the final resting place of many famous New Yorkers, including actors, politicians, and writers.
This synagogue, built in 1887, is now a museum that tells the story of the Jewish immigrants who came to the Lower East Side.
This charming neighborhood is known for its cobblestone streets, historic architecture, and trendy shops and restaurants.
This island in the East River is home to abandoned hospitals, a historic lighthouse, and stunning views of Manhattan.
This cobblestone street district in Lower Manhattan is home to some of the oldest buildings in the city, many of which were originally warehouses and taverns.