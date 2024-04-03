10 Hidden Gems You Won't Believe Exist In California

Bodie State Historic Park

A chilling glimpse into the gold rush era. This ghost town, once a booming mining community, was deserted in the early 1900s.

Mono Lake

An otherworldly landscape with bizarre tufa towers jutting out from the water.

Ferndale

Victorian-era village with vibrantly painted gingerbread houses lining the main street.

McWay Falls

A waterfall that cascades directly onto a pristine beach. This is a must-see for any nature lover.

Point Reyes National Seashore

A dramatic coastline with towering cliffs, hidden coves, and abundant wildlife.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks

Home to the largest trees on Earth, the General Sherman Tree, and breathtaking views of the Sierra Nevada mountains.

Joshua Tree National Park

A unique desert landscape with twisted Joshua trees, cacti, and stark rock formations.

Lassen Volcanic National Park

A land of fire and ice, with steaming fumaroles, boiling mud pots, and colorful volcanic landscapes.

Hearst Castle

A lavish estate perched on a cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Venice Canals

A charming neighborhood in Los Angeles with canals, gondolas, and brightly colored houses.

