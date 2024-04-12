10 Historic Battlefields To Explore

Pratidin Bureau

Marathon, Greece

The Battle of Marathon, fought in 490 BC, is one of the most iconic battles in history.

Normandy, France

The D-Day landings on June 6, 1944, were a turning point in World War II.

Gettysburg, Pennsylvania USA

The Battle of Gettysburg, fought in July 1863, was a pivotal battle in the American Civil War.

Hastings, England

The Battle of Hastings, fought in 1066, marked the Norman conquest of England.

Agincourt, France

The Battle of Agincourt, fought in 1415, was a major victory for the English over the French during the Hundred Years' War.

Kurukshetra, India

The Kurukshetra battlefield is the legendary setting for the Hindu epic poem the Mahabharata.

Gaugamela, Iraq

The Battle of Gaugamela, fought in 331 BC, was a decisive victory for Alexander the Great over the Achaemenid Empire of Darius III.

Cannae, Italy

The Battle of Cannae, fought in 216 BC, was a major defeat for the Roman Republic by the Carthaginian forces of Hannibal.

Austerlitz, Czech Republic

The Battle of Austerlitz, also known as the Battle of the Three Emperors, was fought in 1805 between Napoleon's French Empire and an allied force of Austria and Russia.

Plataea, Greece

The Battle of Plataea, fought in 479 BC, was a combined Greek victory over the Persians.

