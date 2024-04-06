10 Historical Sites To Visit On The East Coast

Pratidin Bureau
A universal symbol of freedom, Lady Liberty stands as a beacon of hope for immigrants arriving in the U.S.
Witness the birthplace of American democracy, where the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution were signed.
Step back in time and experience life in 18th-century Virginia.
Walk a path steeped in American history along the Freedom Trail, a 2.5-mile route that connects 16 historic sites related to the American Revolution.
Immerse yourself in the experiences of the Pilgrims at Plimoth Plantation, a living history museum that recreates a 17th-century Pilgrim village.
Visit the home and plantation of George Washington, the first President of the United States.
Walk the hallowed grounds of Gettysburg National Military Park, the site of the pivotal battle of the American Civil War.
Immerse yourself in American history at the National Mall, a large park lined with iconic landmarks.
Explore the charming and historic streets of Charleston, a city rich in Southern history and architecture.
Delve into Spanish colonial history at Castillo de San Marcos, the oldest masonry fort in the continental United States.