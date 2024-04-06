10 Historical Sites To Visit On The East Coast

Pratidin Bureau

Statue of Liberty, New York City, New York

A universal symbol of freedom, Lady Liberty stands as a beacon of hope for immigrants arriving in the U.S.

Historical Sites | Image: Google

Independence Hall, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Witness the birthplace of American democracy, where the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution were signed.

Historical Sites | Image: Google

Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia

Step back in time and experience life in 18th-century Virginia.

Historical Sites | Image: Google

Freedom Trail, Boston, Massachusetts

Walk a path steeped in American history along the Freedom Trail, a 2.5-mile route that connects 16 historic sites related to the American Revolution.

Historical Sites | Image: Google

Plimoth Plantation, Plymouth, Massachusetts

Immerse yourself in the experiences of the Pilgrims at Plimoth Plantation, a living history museum that recreates a 17th-century Pilgrim village.

Historical Sites | Image: Google

Mount Vernon, Virginia

Visit the home and plantation of George Washington, the first President of the United States.

Historical Sites | Image: Google

Gettysburg National Military Park, Pennsylvania

Walk the hallowed grounds of Gettysburg National Military Park, the site of the pivotal battle of the American Civil War.

Historical Sites | Image: Google

The National Mall, Washington D.C.

Immerse yourself in American history at the National Mall, a large park lined with iconic landmarks.

Historical Sites | Image: Google

Charleston Historic District, Charleston, South Carolina

Explore the charming and historic streets of Charleston, a city rich in Southern history and architecture.

Historical Sites | Image: Google

Castillo de San Marcos, St. Augustine, Florida

Delve into Spanish colonial history at Castillo de San Marcos, the oldest masonry fort in the continental United States.

Historical Sites | Image: Google