10 Iconic Baseball Stadiums To Catch A Game

Home to the Boston Red Sox since 1912, Fenway Park is the oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball.
Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs since 1914, is another historic stadium known for its ivy-covered outfield walls and friendly atmosphere.
Yankee Stadium is synonymous with baseball excellence, having been home to the legendary New York Yankees since 1923 (though the current iteration opened in 2009).
Dodger Stadium, opened in 1962, offers stunning views of Los Angeles and is known for its rabid Dodger fans.
Oracle Park, home to the San Francisco Giants since 2000, is a beautiful ballpark located on the San Francisco Bay.
Coors Field, home to the Colorado Rockies since 1995, is known for its high altitude, which can lead to a lot of home runs.
Kauffman Stadium, home to the Kansas City Royals since 1973, is a beautiful ballpark with a Royals Hall of Fame inside.
Petco Park, home to the San Diego Padres since 2004, is a modern ballpark with a classic feel.
Oriole Park at Camden Yards, home to the Baltimore Orioles since 1992, is credited with ushering in a new era of ballpark design.