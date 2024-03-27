10 indian states with highest crime rates

Pratidin Bureau

1. Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh consistently ranks high in crime rates, with theft, robbery, and assault being common.

Uttar Pradesh | Image: Google

2. Kerala

Kerala has a surprisingly high crime rate, with a significant number of cases related to cybercrime and financial offenses.

Kerala | Image: Google

3. Maharashtra

Maharashtra is a densely populated state with a high crime rate, including property crimes and violent offenses.

Maharashtra | Image: Google

4. Delhi

As the national capital, Delhi experiences a high volume of crime, including theft, robbery, and kidnapping.

Delhi | Image: Google

5. Bihar

Bihar has a history of social unrest and struggles with violent crimes and property offenses.

Bihar | Image: Google

6. Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu faces challenges with property crimes, theft, and bribery.

Tamil Nadu | Image: Google

7. Rajasthan

Rajasthan has a high rate of crimes against women and property offenses.

Rajasthan | Image: Google

8. Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh experiences a high number of crimes against women and violent offenses.

Madhya Pradesh | Image: Google

9. Haryana

Haryana struggles with theft, robbery, and cases related to bribery and corruption.

Haryana | Image: Google

10. Assam

Assam experiences a high rate of violent crimes and property offenses.

Assam | Image: Google