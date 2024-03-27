10 indian states with highest crime rates

Pratidin Bureau
Uttar Pradesh consistently ranks high in crime rates, with theft, robbery, and assault being common.
Kerala has a surprisingly high crime rate, with a significant number of cases related to cybercrime and financial offenses.
Maharashtra is a densely populated state with a high crime rate, including property crimes and violent offenses.
As the national capital, Delhi experiences a high volume of crime, including theft, robbery, and kidnapping.
Bihar has a history of social unrest and struggles with violent crimes and property offenses.
Tamil Nadu faces challenges with property crimes, theft, and bribery.
Rajasthan has a high rate of crimes against women and property offenses.
Madhya Pradesh experiences a high number of crimes against women and violent offenses.
Haryana struggles with theft, robbery, and cases related to bribery and corruption.
Assam experiences a high rate of violent crimes and property offenses.