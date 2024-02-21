10 international trips under Rs. 30k

Pratidin Bureau
Immerse yourself in the vibrant culture, delicious food, and stunning beaches of Thailand. Explore the bustling streets of Bangkok, visit the ancient temples of Chiang Mai, or relax on the idyllic islands of Koh Phi Phi.
Discover the captivating beauty of Vietnam, from the charming old town of Hoi An to the majestic Ha Long Bay. Hike through rice paddies, cruise down the Mekong River, and savor the country's unique cuisine.
Experience the diverse landscapes and rich culture of Indonesia. Hike the active volcanoes of Bali, explore the ancient temples of Yogyakarta, or relax on the pristine beaches of Lombok.
Immerse yourself in the untouched beauty and unique culture of Bhutan, the Land of the Thunder Dragon. Hike through breathtaking mountain scenery, visit ancient monasteries, and experience the warm hospitality of the Bhutanese people.
Explore the ancient ruins, lush tea plantations, and stunning beaches of Sri Lanka. Climb the iconic Sigiriya rock fortress, visit the sacred Temple of the Tooth, and relax on the golden sands of Mirissa.
Hike through the majestic Himalayas, explore the bustling streets of Kathmandu, and experience the spiritual heritage of Nepal. Trek to the base of Mount Everest, visit the ancient city of Bhaktapur, and witness the vibrant religious festivals.
Experience the futuristic cityscape, luxurious shopping malls, and exciting attractions of Dubai. Climb the Burj Khalifa, visit the Dubai Fountain, and explore the traditional souks.
Discover the hidden gems of Oman, from the dramatic coastline and towering mountains to the historic forts and vibrant souks. Explore the charming city of Muscat, go dolphin watching in Musandam, and relax on the beaches of Salalah.
Explore the charming cities, rich history, and stunning landscapes of Eastern Europe. Visit the historic sites of Prague, wander the canals of Amsterdam, or soak up the sunshine in Budapest.
Immerse yourself in the colorful culture, bustling markets, and delicious food of Morocco. Explore the ancient medina of Fez, ride a camel through the Sahara Desert, and relax in the hammams of Marrakech.