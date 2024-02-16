10 International Trips under Rs. 50,000

Pratidin Bureau

1. Thailand

The Land of Smiles is a popular choice for budget travelers, offering delicious food, beautiful beaches, and ancient temples. You can find affordable flights and accommodation in places like Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Phuket.

Thailand | Image: Google

2. Vietnam

This Southeast Asian country is known for its stunning natural beauty, rich history, and friendly people. Explore the bustling city of Ho Chi Minh City, cruise down the Mekong Delta, or relax on the beaches of Nha Trang.

Vietnam | Image: Google

3. Sri Lanka

This island nation offers a mix of beaches, mountains, and cultural attractions. Hike Adam's Peak, visit the ancient city of Anuradhapura, or relax on the beaches of Bentota.

Sri Lanka | Image: Google

4. Nepal

Home to the Himalayas, Nepal is a trekker's paradise. You can also explore the charming city of Kathmandu, visit the birthplace of Buddha in Lumbini, or go white water rafting on the Trishuli River.

Nepal | Image: Google

5. Cambodia

This Southeast Asian country is famous for the Angkor Wat temple complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. You can also explore the bustling capital of Phnom Penh or visit the floating villages on Tonle Sap lake.

Cambodia | Image: Google

6. Indonesia

This archipelago nation offers something for everyone, from the beaches of Bali to the jungles of Sumatra to the vibrant city of Jakarta.

Indonesia | Image: Google

7. Malaysia

This Southeast Asian country is a melting pot of cultures, with influences from Malay, Chinese, Indian, and European traditions. Explore the capital city of Kuala Lumpur, visit the historic city of Malacca, or go hiking in the Cameron Highlands.

Malaysia | Image: Google

8. Singapore

This island nation is a modern metropolis with a lot to offer visitors, from world-class shopping and dining to iconic attractions like the Marina Bay Sands and Gardens by the Bay.

Singapore | Image: Google

9. Dubai

This desert city is a popular choice for luxury travelers, but it can also be done on a budget. You can visit the Burj Khalifa, explore the souks, or go on a desert safari.

Dubai | Image: Google

10. Bhutan

This Himalayan kingdom is known for its stunning mountain scenery, traditional Buddhist culture, and commitment to sustainable tourism. However, keep in mind that Bhutan has a minimum daily tourist tax of USD 200 per person, which may push your budget.

Bhutan | Image: Google