10 International Trips under Rs. 50,000

The Land of Smiles is a popular choice for budget travelers, offering delicious food, beautiful beaches, and ancient temples. You can find affordable flights and accommodation in places like Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Phuket.
This Southeast Asian country is known for its stunning natural beauty, rich history, and friendly people. Explore the bustling city of Ho Chi Minh City, cruise down the Mekong Delta, or relax on the beaches of Nha Trang.
This island nation offers a mix of beaches, mountains, and cultural attractions. Hike Adam's Peak, visit the ancient city of Anuradhapura, or relax on the beaches of Bentota.
Home to the Himalayas, Nepal is a trekker's paradise. You can also explore the charming city of Kathmandu, visit the birthplace of Buddha in Lumbini, or go white water rafting on the Trishuli River.
This Southeast Asian country is famous for the Angkor Wat temple complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. You can also explore the bustling capital of Phnom Penh or visit the floating villages on Tonle Sap lake.
This archipelago nation offers something for everyone, from the beaches of Bali to the jungles of Sumatra to the vibrant city of Jakarta.
This Southeast Asian country is a melting pot of cultures, with influences from Malay, Chinese, Indian, and European traditions. Explore the capital city of Kuala Lumpur, visit the historic city of Malacca, or go hiking in the Cameron Highlands.
This island nation is a modern metropolis with a lot to offer visitors, from world-class shopping and dining to iconic attractions like the Marina Bay Sands and Gardens by the Bay.
This desert city is a popular choice for luxury travelers, but it can also be done on a budget. You can visit the Burj Khalifa, explore the souks, or go on a desert safari.
This Himalayan kingdom is known for its stunning mountain scenery, traditional Buddhist culture, and commitment to sustainable tourism. However, keep in mind that Bhutan has a minimum daily tourist tax of USD 200 per person, which may push your budget.