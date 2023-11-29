10 Korean dramas that are great for first-time viewers

Pratidin Bureau

1. Crash Landing on You

A South Korean heiress accidentally paraglides into North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean army officer.

Crash Landing on You | Image: Google

2. Descendants of the Sun

A South Korean special forces captain and a doctor fall in love while working in a war-torn country.

Descendants of the Sun | Image: Google

3. Hospital Playlist

Five doctors who are also friends form a band and work at the same hospital.

Hospital Playlist | Image: Google

4. It's Okay to Not Be Okay

A children's book author with an antisocial personality disorder and a caretaker with autism spectrum disorder find healing in each other.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay | Image: Google

5. Reply 1988

Five families living in the same neighborhood in Seoul in 1988 become close friends.

Reply 1988 | Image: Google

6. Squid Game

Hundreds of people who are in debt compete in deadly children's games for a chance to win a large sum of money.

Squid Game | Image: Google

7. My Name

A woman seeks revenge against her father's killers by joining a gang and becoming an undercover police officer.

My Name | Image: Google

8. Mr. Sunshine

A Korean American soldier returns to Korea during the late 19th century and becomes involved in the independence movement.

Mr. Sunshine | Image: Google

9. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha 

A big-city dentist moves to a seaside village and starts a new life.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha | Image: Google

10. Business Proposal

A woman goes on a blind date pretending to be her friend and ends up meeting her friend's CEO.

Business Proposal | Image: Google