10 Korean dramas that are great for first-time viewers

Pratidin Bureau
A South Korean heiress accidentally paraglides into North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean army officer.
A South Korean special forces captain and a doctor fall in love while working in a war-torn country.
Five doctors who are also friends form a band and work at the same hospital.
A children's book author with an antisocial personality disorder and a caretaker with autism spectrum disorder find healing in each other.
Five families living in the same neighborhood in Seoul in 1988 become close friends.
Hundreds of people who are in debt compete in deadly children's games for a chance to win a large sum of money.
A woman seeks revenge against her father's killers by joining a gang and becoming an undercover police officer.
A Korean American soldier returns to Korea during the late 19th century and becomes involved in the independence movement.
A big-city dentist moves to a seaside village and starts a new life.
A woman goes on a blind date pretending to be her friend and ends up meeting her friend's CEO.