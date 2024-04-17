10 Lesser known facts about Ayushmann Khurrana

Pratidin Bureau

Reality TV Champion

Before Bollywood stardom, Ayushmann conquered the second season of MTV Roadies in 2004 [MTV Roadies].

Name Change

Born Nishant, his parents renamed him Ayushmann at the age of 3

Educated Actor

He holds a Bachelor's degree in English Literature and a Master's degree in Mass Communication

Radio Roots

Before movies, he was a popular Radio Jockey, known for his show 'Big Chai - Maan Na Maan, Main Tera Ayushmann' [Radio City].

Double National Award Winner

He achieved the rare feat of winning a National Film Award for Best Actor (for Andhadhun) before even completing 10 films [Cinema Express].

Delhi Connection

A self-proclaimed Delhi lover, many of his initial films like Vicky Donor and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan showcased the capital city [Radio City].

Beyond The Stereotype

Openly admired by the LGBTQ+ community, he has spoken about being approached by men during his time in Chandigarh

Wordsmith

He maintains a well-received blog where he expresses himself through writing in Hindi.

Forbes Recognition

His talent and influence were acknowledged with a spot on Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list

Lovebirds since Childhood

Married to his childhood sweetheart Tahira, theirs is a story of enduring love

