10 Majestic Waterfront Destinations For Relaxation

Pratidin Bureau
Pristine beaches, turquoise waters, and luxurious overwater bungalows make the Maldives a dream destination for relaxation.
This archipelago of islands off the coast of East Africa is known for its stunning natural beauty, with lush rainforests, granite mountains, and idyllic beaches.
Fiji is a group of islands in the South Pacific Ocean known for its friendly people, beautiful beaches, and crystal-clear lagoons.
French Polynesia: Bora Bora is a small island in French Polynesia known for its dramatic Mount Otemanu mountain and its luxurious overwater bungalows.
The Whitsunday Islands are a group of islands off the coast of Queensland, Australia, known for their white sand beaches, clear waters, and the Great Barrier Reef.
Langkawi is an archipelago of islands off the coast of Malaysia known for its lush rainforests, beautiful beaches, and dramatic waterfalls.
Bali is an island in Indonesia known for its beautiful beaches, Hindu temples, and rice paddies.
Palawan is an island in the Philippines known for its stunning natural beauty, with white sand beaches, limestone cliffs, and crystal-clear waters.
Kerala is a state in southern India known for its beautiful beaches, backwaters, and Ayurvedic treatments.
Greece is a country in southern Europe known for its beautiful beaches, ancient ruins, and delicious food.