10 Most beautiful Animals in the World

Pratidin Bureau
With its iridescent blue and green plumage that unfolds in a dazzling display, the peacock is a symbol of beauty and majesty.
This duck boasts a kaleidoscope of colors, including a vibrant orange chest, chestnut flanks, and iridescent green "sails" on its wings.
This Central American gem features emerald green body plumage, a fiery red breast, and two long, emerald tail feathers that cascade like a waterfall.
This Asian pheasant boasts a fiery orange and gold plumage, a long, golden tail, and a stunning crest, making it a true spectacle.
Found in New Guinea, this male bird features iridescent emerald green feathers, vibrant blue adornments, and an elaborate black head plume.
With its wings shimmering in iridescent shades of blue, the blue morpho butterfly is a breathtaking example of nature's artistry.
These vibrantly colored fish, with their flowing fins and graceful movements, are a popular choice for aquariums.
This elusive big cat, with its white coat and dark rosettes, blends seamlessly with its snowy mountain habitat, creating a striking contrast.
The tallest land animal on Earth, the giraffe's long neck, patterned coat, and gentle demeanor make it a unique and fascinating creature.
This adorable monkey, with its bright golden fur and upturned nose, is endemic to China's Sichuan province.