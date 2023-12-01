10 Most Beautiful Islands in Europe

Pratidin Bureau
Crete, the largest of the Greek islands, boasts a diverse landscape that ranges from snow-capped mountains and fertile valleys to secluded coves and turquoise waters.
With its lavender fields, vineyards, and charming villages perched on hillsides, Hvar is a feast for the senses.
Ibiza is world-renowned for its vibrant nightlife and party scene, but it also offers a wealth of natural beauty.
The Isle of Wight, nicknamed the "Garden Isle," is famous for its rolling hills, picturesque villages, and dramatic coastline.
Madeira is an archipelago of volcanic islands known for its lush vegetation, dramatic cliffs, and volcanic landscapes.
Capri is an island of luxury and beauty with its cliffside villas, designer boutiques, and stunning natural beauty.
Corsica, known as the "Island of Beauty," boasts a rugged coastline, mountainous interior, and charming villages.
The Azores are a volcanic archipelago known for its geothermal wonders, lush green hills, and dramatic landscapes.
Sardinia is the second-largest island in the Mediterranean and boasts a diverse landscape, from rugged mountains and pristine beaches to charming villages and archaeological sites.
Skye, with its dramatic landscapes, rugged coastline, and ancient castles, is a true Scottish gem.