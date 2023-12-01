10 Most Beautiful Islands in Europe

Pratidin Bureau

1. Crete, Greece

Crete, the largest of the Greek islands, boasts a diverse landscape that ranges from snow-capped mountains and fertile valleys to secluded coves and turquoise waters.

Crete, Greece | Image: Google

2. Hvar, Croatia

With its lavender fields, vineyards, and charming villages perched on hillsides, Hvar is a feast for the senses.

Hvar, Croatia | Image: Google

3. Ibiza, Spain

Ibiza is world-renowned for its vibrant nightlife and party scene, but it also offers a wealth of natural beauty.

Ibiza, Spain | Image: Google

4. Isle of Wight, United Kingdom

The Isle of Wight, nicknamed the "Garden Isle," is famous for its rolling hills, picturesque villages, and dramatic coastline.

Isle of Wight, United Kingdom | Image: Google

5. Madeira, Portugal

Madeira is an archipelago of volcanic islands known for its lush vegetation, dramatic cliffs, and volcanic landscapes.

Madeira, Portugal | Image: Google

6. Capri, Italy

Capri is an island of luxury and beauty with its cliffside villas, designer boutiques, and stunning natural beauty.

Capri, Italy | Image: Google

7. Corsica, France

Corsica, known as the "Island of Beauty," boasts a rugged coastline, mountainous interior, and charming villages.

Corsica, France | Image: Google

8. Azores, Portugal

The Azores are a volcanic archipelago known for its geothermal wonders, lush green hills, and dramatic landscapes.

Azores, Portugal | Image: Google

9. Sardinia, Italy

Sardinia is the second-largest island in the Mediterranean and boasts a diverse landscape, from rugged mountains and pristine beaches to charming villages and archaeological sites.

Sardinia, Italy | Image: Google

10. Skye, Scotland

Skye, with its dramatic landscapes, rugged coastline, and ancient castles, is a true Scottish gem.

Skye, Scotland | Image: Google