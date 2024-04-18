10 most beautiful lakes in india

Pratidin Bureau
This high-altitude saltwater lake in the Himalayas is known for its stunning turquoise color and dramatic mountain backdrop.
Nicknamed "Srinagar's Jewel," this lake is famous for its houseboats, floating gardens, and shikaras (small boats used for rides).
This picturesque lake is located in the heart of Udaipur and is surrounded by palaces, forts, and temples.
The largest freshwater lake in India, Chilika Lake is a haven for migratory birds and is known for its beautiful islands and diverse wildlife.
This sprawling lake is part of the Kerala Backwaters, a network of interconnected canals, lagoons, and rivers. It is a popular destination for houseboat cruises and backwater tours.
The largest freshwater lake in Kashmir, Wular Lake is known for its scenic beauty and its abundance of lotus flowers.
This high-altitude lake, located near the Tibetan border, is a sacred place for Buddhists and Sikhs. It is known for its crystal-clear water and stunning mountain views.
This unique lake is known for its floating phumdis, a mass of vegetation, soil, and organic matter that forms small islands on the lake's surface.
This lesser-known lake is a hidden gem located in the Kullu Valley. It is surrounded by meadows and forests and offers stunning views of the Himalayas.
This heart-shaped lake is located in the Western Ghats mountains and is known for its serene beauty. It is a popular spot for trekking and camping.