10 most beautiful lakes in india

Pratidin Bureau

1. Pangong Tso, Ladakh

This high-altitude saltwater lake in the Himalayas is known for its stunning turquoise color and dramatic mountain backdrop.

Pangong Tso | Image: Google

2. Dal Lake, Kashmir

Nicknamed "Srinagar's Jewel," this lake is famous for its houseboats, floating gardens, and shikaras (small boats used for rides).

Dal Lake | Image: Google

3. Lake Pichola, Rajasthan

This picturesque lake is located in the heart of Udaipur and is surrounded by palaces, forts, and temples.

Lake Pichola | Image: Google

4. Chilika Lake, Odisha

The largest freshwater lake in India, Chilika Lake is a haven for migratory birds and is known for its beautiful islands and diverse wildlife.

Chilika Lake | Image: Google

5. Vembanad Lake, Kerala

This sprawling lake is part of the Kerala Backwaters, a network of interconnected canals, lagoons, and rivers. It is a popular destination for houseboat cruises and backwater tours.

Vembanad Lake | Image: Google

6. Wular Lake, Jammu and Kashmir

The largest freshwater lake in Kashmir, Wular Lake is known for its scenic beauty and its abundance of lotus flowers.

Wular Lake | Image: Google

7. Gurudongmar Lake, Sikkim

This high-altitude lake, located near the Tibetan border, is a sacred place for Buddhists and Sikhs. It is known for its crystal-clear water and stunning mountain views.

Gurudongmar Lake | Image: Google

8. Loktak Lake, Manipur

This unique lake is known for its floating phumdis, a mass of vegetation, soil, and organic matter that forms small islands on the lake's surface.

Loktak Lake | Image: Google

9. Prashar Lake, Himachal Pradesh

This lesser-known lake is a hidden gem located in the Kullu Valley. It is surrounded by meadows and forests and offers stunning views of the Himalayas.

Prashar Lake | Image: Google

10. Chembra Lake, Wayanad

This heart-shaped lake is located in the Western Ghats mountains and is known for its serene beauty. It is a popular spot for trekking and camping.

Chembra Lake | Image: Google